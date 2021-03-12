Viola Arduini at Harwood Art Center

Albuquerque-based artist Viola Arduini’s installation, Chimera Manifesto, takes its inspiration from the mythological chimera, a hybrid creature composed of the parts of multiple beasts. Her installation combines scientific data, artistic invention, and poetic writing as an investigation into the relationships between humans, nature, and technology. “Exploring liminal spaces between disciplines, media, and languages, I create installations that incorporate visual, sculptural, and time-based art,” she says in a statement. Her work is included in Encompass, the annual multigenerational show presented by Harwood Art Center and Escuela del Sol Montessori that includes commissioned outdoor installations, an indoor gallery exhibition, and an online shop and galleries. Contributing artists include Caitlin Carcerano, Ade Cruz, and Lynnette Haozous. The indoor exhibition is available by appointment only. Join the artists for a free virtual reception at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 25 (register at harwoodartcenter.org/encompass). Interior and online components are currently on view through April 15. Outdoor murals and walking tours begin on March 25.
Harwood Art Center, 1114 Seventh St. NW, Albuquerque, 505-242-6367, harwoodartcenter.org
