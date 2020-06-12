Vincenzo Calli

Vincenzo Calli, Interno con Rosine (2020), oil on linen

Nüart Gallery, 670 Canyon Road, 505-988-3888, nuartgallery.com

Recalling the work of European Mannerists and classical compositions, artist Vincenzo Calli’s Mediterranean-themed paintings evoke a timeless quality. Rendered with soft brushwork, his reductive figures and landscapes capture a dreamlike feeling of place where the interior states of his subjects seem to echo in the surrounding environments. “I believe that in art there is the need to arouse something more than an aesthetic emotion — one has to go beyond that; it is the miracle of the suspended moment,” he says in a statement. “When space has nothing more to do with the physical, but becomes an emotion originating from the heart and from the hidden depths of the mind.” His solo exhibition, Mediterranean Heart, continues by appointment through Sunday, June 14. View the work on the gallery’s website.

