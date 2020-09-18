Victor Whitmill at KEEP Contemporary

KEEP Contemporary, 142 Lincoln Ave., Suite 102, 505-557-9574, keepcontemporary.com
The enchanting visuals and open-ended narratives of artist Victor Whitmill evoke a timeless feeling of myth, fantasy, and encounters with archetypal figures and celestial realms. “Realism, abstraction, chaos, sensuality, darkness, form, texture, rhythm are just a few of the elements that run through my mind while making an image,” Whitmill says in a statement. His work is ethereal and imaginative and transports the viewer to provinces of the fantastic. “Questions are generally more interesting than answers, so I paint to raise questions,” he says. “Depth comes from wonder. There is no deep message in my work, but if the viewer gets lost in it, well, that’s kind of the point.” Nebulous, an exhibit of his new work, opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Sept. 18, and continues through Oct. 11 in the gallery. Selected works by Whitmill are available on the gallery’s website.
