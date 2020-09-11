Hecho a Mano, 830 Canyon Road, 505-916-1341, hechoamano.org
Vicente Telles mines the techniques and visual motifs of the art of the santero as a means of reflecting and commenting on contemporary times. Several of the works in his exhibition, Convergence: of Time and Place, are collaborations with other artists, including Albuquerque-based Brandon Maldonado and Santa Clara Pueblo artist Jason Garcia. The exhibition draws on Telles’ personal history, as well as themes with broader relevance, such as border crossings and immigrant detentions. “Everything that’s happening right now is shaping memory and culture both on an individual and collective level,” Telles says in a statement. “All of us are a part of that, no matter how we define our cultural identities.” Convergence: of Time and Place is currently on exhibit at the gallery and remains up through through Sept. 27. Examples of Telles’ work can also be seen on the gallery’s website.
