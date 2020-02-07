Exhibitionism: Valentine's pop-up show at Zalma Lofton Gallery

Vic Macias, Full Tilt Española, NM (2018), photograph

Zalma Lofton Gallery, 407 S. Guadalupe St., 505-670-5179

Multimedia artist Christopher Merlyn, artist and jeweler Lauren Aguilar, and photographer Vic Macias join artist and gallery owner Alberto Zalma for their third annual Valentine’s Pop-Up Show. Merlyn’s bold and graphic paintings show the influence of Pop and street art. Aguilar is the owner of the jewelry collaborative Cultura Corazón and shows her original, New Mexico-themed designs. Macias’ photography documents New Mexico’s vibrant culture of lowriders, custom cars, and bikes. And Zalma’s work mines the traditions of regional, Colonial-era imagery, updated with a Pop and street art aesthetic that reflects the pressing issues of contemporary times. The show (on view through February) opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Feb. 7, with live music and libations. — Michael Abatemarco

