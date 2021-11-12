”The creative act is not formed by the artist alone; the spectator brings the work in contact with the external world by deciphering and interpreting its inner qualifications and thus adds his contribution to the creative act,” wrote French cubist, dadaist, and conceptual artist Marcel Duchamp.
Taking Duchamp’s statement as their inspiration, the artists at Vivo Contemporary invite the public to participate in the creative process by naming a selection of works by gallery artists Norma Alonzo, Ilse Bolle, Barrie Brown, Warren Keating, Tracy King, Ann Laser, Gary Oakley, and Laurinda Stockwell.
Each work in the exhibition Untitled, which includes painting, sculpture, glass, and mixed media, has not yet been given a title. That’s up to the visitor.
A reception takes place at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, and the exhibition continues through Jan. 18. Masks are required.
Vivo Contemporary, 725 Canyon Road, 505-982-1320, vivocontemporary.com
