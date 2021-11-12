After painting macrocosmic views of flowers for many years as a realist artist, Karen Cole shifted to painting minimal landscapes.
Her reductive compositions capture the essence of landscape through a combination of harmonious colors and line work. Her translucent color gradients subtly transition in tone that are evocative of natural light.
She joins artist Sarah Fagan for the two-person exhibition Uncharted Horizons. Fagan’s paintings lie at an intersection of still life and abstraction. Through combinations of everyday household objects — including playing cards, silverware, thumbtacks, and paperclips, which she sets against contrasting fields of vibrant color — her paintings convey a sense of the relationships between color and form.
“A loose screw falls from a car,” she says in a statement. “A plastic bottle cap is dropped on the sidewalk. A soap box is thrown into the recycling bin. I collect these things — the residue of products, of daily life. I look for new value and possibility in these small found (lost, discarded, forgotten) objects, beyond that of their manufactured intentions.”
The show opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Nov. 12 (through Dec. 9). Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.
Convergence Gallery, 634 Canyon Road, 505-986-1245, convergencegallery.com
