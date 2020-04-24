Museum of Indian Arts & Culture, 710 Camino Lejo, 505-476-1269, indianartsandculture.org
Turquoise is among the world’s most highly sought semiprecious stones. It’s used ceremonially and for adornment. In the museum’s online exhibition Turquoise, Water, Sky: The Stone and Its Meaning, you can discover its continued use as an amulet for protection, health, abundance, and beauty. Explore hundreds of images of turquoise jewelry, turquoise-embellished stone fetishes, and examples of its use in ceremonial and everyday implements and dress. View photographs of areas where turquoise is mined. See the ways that the coveted blue-green stone continues to be an integral part of the cultures of the peoples of the Southwest and the world at large. The online exhibition can be accessed on the museum’s website.
