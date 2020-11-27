Turner Vinson at 5. Gallery

Plein air painter Turner Vinson seeks out subject matter from coast to coast, rendering his landscapes in thick brushstrokes, which gives his subject matter a coarse, tactile quality. During a photo and videography assignment for Plein Air Magazine, Vinson, a trained photographer, began to feel less inspired by the medium; it was the only tool to get a job done. So, he jettisoned the camera and hailed paint, as he writes on his blog (turnervinson.com/blog), "as the only ruler of creativity." Vinson's work is included in the group exhibition Friendship and what we find in the commonality of our differences, along with two-dimensional works by Marc Baseman and Wes Mills. It's an exhibition of works in dialogue yet created in dissimilar veins. The onsite exhibition (through Dec. 30) remains closed temporarily due to coronavirus restrictions, but the work is available on the gallery's website.
5. Gallery, 2351 Fox Road, No. 700, 505-257-8417, 5pointgallery.com
