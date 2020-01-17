Turner Avery Mark-Jacobs at Jean Cocteau Cinema

Jean Cocteau Cinema, 418 Montezuma Ave., 505-466-5528, jeancocteaucinema.com
Local artist Turner Avery Mark-Jacobs uses animals as stand-ins for people in his latest graphic novel The Big Bitch. A menagerie that includes lions, chimpanzees, hippos, and raccoons reflects on the state of the world today, expounding on rising housing costs, curbside recycling, and changing urban demographics. A selection of original drawings from The Big Bitch, which is a work in progress, is on view at the theater through Feb. 4. His work can also be seen at the New Mexico History Museum (113 Lincoln Ave., 505-476-5200, nmhistorymuseum.org) in the exhibit The Massacre of Don Pedro Villasur, which showcases 23 drawings inspired by an incident depicted in the museum’s historic Segesser Hide Paintings. The Massacre of Don Pedro Villasur continues through Feb. 1, by museum admission ($12 general admission, $7 for New Mexico residents with ID, and free for children 16 and under).
