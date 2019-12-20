Museum of Spanish Colonial Art, 750 Camino Lejo, 505-982-2226, spanishcolonial.org
Robin Farwell Gavin, the museum’s former chief curator, returned to curate Trails, Rails and Highways: How Trade Transformed the Art of Spanish New Mexico. The new exhibition draws on historic and contemporary objects in the museum’s collection to trace the routes of people and cultures that shaped New Mexico. Trade made lasting contributions across a spectrum of lifeways and customs, including food, art, the economy, warfare, religion, ceremony, and song. The exhibition is on permanent display. By admission ($10; free for children 16 and under; free on the first Sunday of the month for New Mexico residents with ID).
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.