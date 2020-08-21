Tony Abeyta

Tony Abeyta, The River’s Edge, Pecos (detail, 2020), oil on canvas

The Owings Gallery, 120 E. Marcy St., 505- 982-6244, owingsgallery.com

Contemporary Navajo artist Tony Abeyta, a recipient of the New Mexico Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts in 2012, is known for his striking use of color and for his use of abstracted forms. Noted for contemporary depictions of deities, such as Diné Yei-be-chai and Pueblo Kachinas, he’s equally adept at painting landscapes, which recall the work of modernist painters such as Stuart Walker. The landscapes on view in the online exhibition Sanctuaries were created during the pandemic and the current period of self-isolation. They capture a sense of the dynamic, ever-changing conditions of the natural world, as well as its beauty, drama, and energy. The exhibition continues through Sept. 19 and can be seen in the gallery’s viewing room (viewingroom .owingsgallery.com). A free, one-time registration is required for access.

