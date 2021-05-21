Tommy Bruce at Ellsworth Gallery

Tommy Bruce, Kris & Mouse (2016), archival inkjet print

In the spring, the animals emerge from hibernation. For photographer Tommy Bruce, that means donning the “fursona” of his alter ego, Atmus, the white-tailed deer. In a series of photographs of members of the furry community (a subculture with a passion for anthropomorphic animal characters), appearing in natural landscapes and digitally created settings, Bruce blurs the line between the real and the virtual, as well as the human and non-human.  In the exhibition New Fauna, Bruce presents work from a decade spent immersed in the furry subculture. “Somewhere between drag, cosplay, and self-identification, the Furry community represents a new phenomenon made possible by our deepening connections to virtual space and media fantasy,” he says in a statement. “Desire — for reintegration into the ‘natural world,’ or simply for an escape from the reality which we must inhabit — sits at the heart of each of these images.” New Fauna opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Saturday, May 22, and runs through July 4. 

Ellsworth Gallery, 215 E. Palace Ave., 505-989-7900, ellsworthgallery.com

