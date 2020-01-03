Tom Ross Rosenberg at Winterowd Fine Art

Winterowd Fine Art, 701 Canyon Road, 505-992-8878, fineartsantafe.com
Sixteen of Winterowd’s represented artists created new works for the exhibition Celebrate Art (through Jan. 15). The show includes a wide range of mediums and genres, such as landscape painting, abstraction, and sculpture, and includes mixed media works by J. D. Wellborn that explore ancient motifs such as mandalas and petroglyphs through contemporary techniques. Also featured are abstract reverse paintings on acrylic by Tom Ross Rosenberg that dazzle the eye with intricate patterns and a fluid sense of motion, and luminous, gem-like glass and fused steel sculptures by Alex Gabriel Bernstein. The artists consist of a cross-section of emerging and established talents.
