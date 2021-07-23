Tom Palmore at LewAllen Galleries

Local artist Tom Palmore captures animal subjects in vivid detail, but he’s not what you would call a naturalist painter. Rather, his portraits, which are rendered with exceptionally fine brushwork, evoke a sense of allegory something akin to magical realism. But each wild beast, whether it’s a tropical bird, a jungle tiger, a horse, or a hummingbird, is possessed of noble, majestic, soulful presence. His backdrops range from Ancient Mayan relief carvings to the curtains at the Santa Fe Opera, and other indicators of the human, which elevates his portraits to the edge of surrealism and even the absurd. But they also invite parallels between the human and the animal, existing as counterparts in a shared experience of life on planet Earth. Palmore invests each composition with references that cut across the spectrum of history, art history, and other topics. Other Earthlings, an exhibit of his new works, opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, July 23, and remains on view through Aug. 22.
LewAllen Galleries, 1613 Paseo de Peralta, 505-988-3250, lewallengalleries.com
