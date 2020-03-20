Tom Kirby at Winterowd Fine Art

Winterowd Fine Art, 701 Canyon Road, 505-992-8878, fineartsantafe.com
Artist Tom Kirby combines an expressionistic quality with a minimalist aesthetic in his atmospheric canvases. Abstract and nonobjective, they subtly convey a feeling of landscape or of the elements of air, water, earth, and fire. Kirby combines diamond dust and ground pigments made from gemstones to achieve the luminous quality and distinctive color palette of his work. An exhibition of his new paintings opens on Friday, March 20, by appointment only, and the show is up through April 8.
