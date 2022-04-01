Tom Kirby at Winterowd Fine Art

Atmospheric, luminescent, and redolent of landscapes where Earth merges with sky, local artist Tom Kirby’s paintings are at once expansive, full of depth, and evocative of kiln-formed glass.
His minimalist abstractions transition in tones from rich, earthy colors to pale hues which often delineate reductive circular, elliptical, and rectangular forms. His influences include classic literature, mathematics, philosophy, and meditation, which inspire his works. His latest series of paintings was inspired by his interest in the stars.
“I want to capture a spacious quality of mysterious vastness of the sky; something without limits,” he said in a statement. “On my canvas I paint shifting colors of value from dark to light. This repeats what is seen on the horizon.” The show of Kirby’s new works continues through April 14.
