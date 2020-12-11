Tom Jones at the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts

In his current exhibition, Strong Unrelenting Spirits, Tom Jones, who is a professor of photography at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, presents a series of portraits that explore Ho-Chunk tribal identity. These mixed media portraits combine beadwork and photography, which the artist infuses with traditional Ho-Chunk floral and geometric designs. Jones’ work emphasizes the experience of Indigenous communities, often in relation to geographic place. The exhibit includes works from his Studies in Cultural Appropriations series, which examines how Native themes are depicted in popular culture, fashion, and design. The exhibition continues through March 28. Schedule visits and purchase tickets in advance at iaia.edu/product/museum-admission. General admission is $10 ($5 for seniors, students, and New Mexico residents) and free for Natives, U.S. military and veterans, and for children 16 and under. Installation shots are available on the website.
IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, 108 Cathedral Place, 505-983-8900, iaia.edu/mocna
