Tom Dixon

Tom Dixon, Splash (2020), oil on canvas

203 Fine Art, 1335 Gusdorf Road, Taos, 575-751-1262, 203fineart.com

Scraping, splashing, and scratching into the paint, built up in layers on his canvases, artist Tom Dixon’s compositions have the quality of being additive and reductive at the same time. He assaults each painting with a variety of tools, including chisels, brushes, and palette knives. He cuts into the successive layers of paint to reveal strata of color and paints over sections with linear, calligraphic swirls and simple geometric designs. Since moving to Taos in 1978, after living in California, he transitioned from making hard-edge paintings to more expressive, nonobjective abstractions. An exhibition of Dixon’s new work opens on Saturday, Aug. 15. Groups of four or fewer can visit the gallery during public hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays) or by appointment. The show is on view through Sept. 27.

