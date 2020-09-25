Gerald Peters Contemporary, 1011 Paseo de Peralta, 505-954-5800, gpgallery.com
In paintings from the last decade of American realist Tom Birkner’s career, he’s removed his typical contextual environments — football games, concerts, suburban malls, and amusement parks — to create a series of individual portraits. Rather than posed figures, Birkner paints apparently candid imagery, capturing people engaged in a variety of work and leisure activities. He renders his subjects on a small scale in monochromatic color schemes. His paintings capture the quotidian moments of human life. “I like painting things that appear visually as people see the world,” he says in a statement. “I find subjects for painting in vignettes and scenarios that occur by accident.” Little People/Big Picture, an exhibition of his work, continues by appointment through Nov. 21. Email Gallery Director Evan Feldman (efeldman@gpgallery.com) to schedule a viewing. A selection of work from the show is available on the gallery’s website.
