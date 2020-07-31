Tom Appelquist at FOMA

FOMA — Contemporary Art & Photography Gallery, 333 Montezuma Ave., Unit B, 505-660-0121
A retired award-winning architect, local artist Tom Appelquist translates a love of drawing to painting on paper and canvas. He fills each composition with curvilinear elements that cut through swaths of paint, built up in tactile layers like rivers coursing through a landscape viewed from above. An abstractionist, he uses oil paint sticks as one might use a pencil, scribbling until he’s created a dense, earthy surface of pattern and color. An exhibition of his paintings, FOMA’s first show of the summer season, opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, July 31, and continues through Aug. 29.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.