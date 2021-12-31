Three Sisters Collective at IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts

The Pueblo and Indigenous women-centered Three Sisters Collective highlights the past, present, and future of the Indigenous people of the region in O’Ga P’Ogeh Owingeh or “White Shell Water Place.” The mural, located in the Allan Houser Art Park at the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, begins with the sunrise over the Sangre de Cristo mountains at the Eastern portion of the wall, near where White Shell Water, a freshwater spring, was located. Today, the location is the site of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis and Cathedral Park. Follow the river depicted in the mural westward through symbolic representation of Tewa corn planting, denoting the preparation for their Indigenous lineage to live and thrive, to the uprooting of the corn, emblematic of the uprooting of Indigenous lifeways under colonialism. The mural, which is a cyclical representation of Indigenous continuance over time, includes a tribute to Diné and Taos Pueblo artist DeAnna Autumn Leaf Suazo, a recent graduate of IAIA and a rising star in the contemporary Native American art world, who was found dead outside her Taos Pueblo home in November. The mural will remain on view through Aug. 1.
IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, 108 Cathedral Place, 505-983-8900, iaia.edu/mocna
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.