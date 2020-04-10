Threads of Memory at the New Mexico History Museum

Ramón Murillo, Uniform Design of the “Hussars of Texas in Action of War” (1804), illustration

New Mexico History Museum, 113 Lincoln Ave., 505-476-5200, nmhistorymuseum.org

Revisit the museum’s 2010 exhibition The Threads of Memory: Spain and the United States (El Hilo de la Memoria: España y los Estados Unidos) online. Explore the Spanish influence on North America, including Spain’s role in America’s quest for independence, in an interactive format that allows you to examine rare documents, maps, and artwork from the vaults of the General Archive of the Indies in Seville, Spain. The exhibition features an image gallery, a history of the common heritage shared by Spain and the United States (in English and Spanish) and downloadable lesson plans for teachers. Threads of Memory is an ongoing virtual exhibition and is available on the museum’s website.

