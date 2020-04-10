Threads of Memory at the New Mexico History Museum

New Mexico History Museum, 113 Lincoln Ave., 505-476-5200, nmhistorymuseum.org
Revisit the museum’s 2010 exhibition The Threads of Memory: Spain and the United States (El Hilo de la Memoria: España y los Estados Unidos) online. Explore the Spanish influence on North America, including Spain’s role in America’s quest for independence, in an interactive format that allows you to examine rare documents, maps, and artwork from the vaults of the General Archive of the Indies in Seville, Spain. The exhibition features an image gallery, a history of the common heritage shared by Spain and the United States (in English and Spanish) and downloadable lesson plans for teachers. Threads of Memory is an ongoing virtual exhibition and is available on the museum’s website.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.