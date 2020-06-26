Evoke Contemporary, 550 S. Guadalupe St., 505-995-9902, evokecontemporary.com
As a teenager, Thomas Vigil was struck by the remarkable examples of street art he encountered in the urban neighborhoods of Los Angeles while visiting his brother. Soon after, the Española-based artist began experimenting with spray paint. After studying graphic design and art history at Northern New Mexico College, he started painting traditional landscapes, scenes of life in New Mexico, and religious imagery. Still enamored by street art, he began incorporating spray paint into his works and painting on repurposed street signs. “My artwork has always been a constant pursuit to find a harmony between my cultural, religious beliefs, and my love for controversial, lowbrow art forms,” says Vigil, who recasts traditional Catholic iconography in a more contemporary medium that addresses social, political, and religious issues. Vigil joins artists Nicholas Herrera and Patrick McGrath Muñiz for Contemporáneos Hispanos, an exhibition centered on the contemporary work of Northern New Mexico’s Hispanic artists. The show opens on Friday, June 26, and runs through July 25, and can also be viewed online. No reception.
