Gerald Peters Gallery, 1005 Paseo de Peralta, 505-954-5700, gpgallery.com
The translucent watercolors of California artist Thomas Quinn capture wildlife in subdued tones and with a minimal of environmental detail. But that’s enough to convey a sense of animal life as they exist in their natural habitats. His economical use of paint and use of negative space reflect the historic tradition of Chinese nature painting, which lends his work an ephemeral quality. Quinn joins sculptor Tony Angell for the two-person exhibition, A Conversation with Nature. Both artists share a decades-long reverence for the world of nature, which is reflected in their art, and feeds their enduring 26-year friendship. The exhibition is currently on view at the gallery and online and remains up through Nov. 28.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.