Thomas Christopher Haag at Kouri + Corrao Gallery

Born in Wichita, Kansas, artist Thomas Christopher Haag has worked as a commercial diver, propman, art director, curator, gallery owner, and, he says, “low-volume smuggler.”
A world traveler, Haag has painted murals in Oaxaca, Mexico, Barcelona, Spain, Venice, Italy, Albuquerque, and Los Angeles, California, among other locales. His reductive, colorful abstractions recall a midcentury modernist aesthetic. Eyes are a recurring motif in his patterned compositions, where nebulous, organic shapes take on aspects of figuration, like beings inhabiting space.
No Shade For The Shadow, an exhibition of his new works and his first solo show with Kouri + Corrao, continues through Dec. 18. Masks are required.
Kouri + Corrao Gallery, 3213 Calle Marie, 505-820-1888, kouricorrao.com
