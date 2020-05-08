Gallery Fritz, 540 S. Guadalupe St., 505-820-1888, galleryfritz.com
In mixed media works that are as much as 4 feet high and more than 6 feet wide, Thomas Christopher Haag explores themes of self-discovery and personal growth. Using repetition and a reductive sense of form, he creates abstract, patterned compositions that are instilled with vibrant color. Each one is a metaphor of the human condition. In a series of smaller, framed works, he uses humor to address the experience of self-quarantining during the pandemic. “Using ‘reclaimed’ house paint taken from chemical disposal facilities, found wood, and discarded books, I construct multi-layered, collaged paintings and assemblages which reference ancient cultures and spiritual traditions, but with just a hint of smart-ass,” he writes in a statement. His online exhibition NO MAD is on the gallery’s website through May 29. Viewers can also access a one-on-one video discussion about his new work in “Duality,” the fifth episode of the online feature, galleryFRITZ | stories.
