Thomas Bowker at Thomas-Carole Bowker Fine Art Studio

Thomas-Carole Bowker Fine Art Studio, 121 Camino Escondido, 505-670-9289, tcbowkerfineart.com
Artists and educators Thomas and Carole Bowker met while teaching art at the Niles City Schools in Ohio. After pursuing graduate degrees at Kent State University, they opened their first art gallery in Northport, Michigan, in 1994. In 2010, they relocated to Santa Fe. Each artist is inspired by the places where they’ve lived, as reflected in their work, which includes stone sculpture, paintings, jewelry, fiber arts, and clay. New work inspired by the New Mexico landscape is featured in the showroom and sculpture garden adjacent to their studios from Friday, Oct. 30 through Nov. 30. The showroom is open every Friday from noon to 5 p.m. or by appointment.
