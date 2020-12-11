Theodore Waddell at Gerald Peters Gallery

Theodore Waddell, a working artist for more than 50 years, has developed a now-iconic repertoire of his abstract visions of the American West. Using bold brushstrokes and an impasto technique, he translates his love of the land into impressionistic compositions of horses and cattle dotting the rural landscapes of Idaho and Montana. “My first big trip out of my home state of Montana was to study art in New York where I could the influences of abstract expressionism,” he says in a statement. “When I returned home to begin ranching and raising cattle, those influences intersected with Western subject matter: mountains, seasons, cattle, horses and sheep.” An exhibition of new and classic paintings by Waddell is currently on view and continues through Jan. 30. The work is also available online.
Gerald Peters Gallery, 1005 Paseo de Peralta, 505-954-5700, gpgallery.com
