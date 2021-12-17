The First World War at the New Mexico History Museum

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the Armistice, which was signed by Germany and the Allied forces of World War I, took effect, ending hostilities on the Western Front. On the 100th anniversary of that historic day, the New Mexico History Museum opened its long-term exhibit, The First World War.
By the end of the war, New Mexico ranked fifth in the nation for military service and had sent more than 17,000 recruits. During the conflict, 501 New Mexicans lost their lives. The exhibition features narratives of those who served, along with historic photographs and their letters home.
The exhibition is ongoing and is by admission ($12, with discounts available). Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.
