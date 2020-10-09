Museum of Indian Arts & Culture, 710 Camino Lejo, 505-476-1269, indianartsandculture.org
Nearly 300 vessels from New Mexico and Arizona pueblos are featured in the museum’s Buchsbaum Gallery of Southwestern Pottery. The selection, culled from a permanent collection of more than 6,000 ceramic objects, is on view for visitors and also serves as a study center for scholars. The works represent evolving pottery traditions in the Southwest. The display covers the prehistoric period, circa 400 to 1500 CE, with classic examples from the historic period, circa 1500 to 1800 CE, and the modern period, from about 1880 to the present. The exhibition is ongoing.
