Thais Mather at Form & Concept

The western bluebirds that live in the garden and surrounding terrain of artist Thais Mather’s home inspired her solo exhibition, Western Blue. “Whenever I’ve lost hope in the past few years, I go on a walk and watch for flashes of blue,” Mather says in a statement. Why? She’s encouraged by the resiliency of a species preyed upon by territorial swallows. The exhibition includes paintings, sculptures, drawings, and installation art, and features a monumental 20-by-20-foot cloth-and-metal bluebird lantern sculpture in the gallery’s atrium space. “For me, the pandemic was a time of deeply listening to the non-human animate world and surrounding myself with family,” Mather says. “In Western Blue, I sought to create work that spirits the everyday with magic.” The show opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Aug. 13, and is on exhibit through Oct. 15. Join Mather at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27 for a lantern candle-lighting ceremony.
Form & Concept, 435 S. Guadalupe St., 505-780-8312, formandconcept.center
