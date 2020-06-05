Victory Contemporary, 124 W. Palace Ave., 505-983-8589, victorycontemporary.com
The moody and evocative Western-themed works of Terry Gardner evoke a sense of life in an intimate relationship to the land. His subjects include ranching life, the structures built on farms and ranches, as well as conifers, which he renders in an expressionist fashion that borders on abstraction and which he invests with an atmospheric sense of mystery. “Trees are protectors,” he says in a statement about his paintings of conifers. “High in the Rocky Mountains are dramatic pines, including the oldest living tree on Earth, the bristlecone pine. They have endured man, droughts, fires, and much more in their persistence to survive and protect humans.” View works by Gardner on the gallery’s website or in person. Victory Contemporary is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily and by appointment.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.