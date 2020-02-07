516 Arts, 516 Central Ave. SW, Albuquerque, 505-242-1445, 516arts.org
Mexican artist Tania Candiani’s solo exhibition Cromática makes its U.S. debut at 516 Arts. The traveling exhibition, curated by independent curator and art critic Blanca de la Torre, explores color, sound, and the physiological sense impression known as synesthesia, in which more than one sense function is affected by external stimuli (like seeing colors when you hear music). Candiani’s work lies at the intersection of art, design, science, architecture, and sound. In Cromática, she explores the traditions of fine art and craft through the lens of indigenous labor and creativity. The public reception is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 (the exhibit is through May 9).
