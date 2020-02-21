KEEP Contemporary, 142 Lincoln Ave., 505-557-9574, keepcontemporary.com
Hyperrealism, lowbrow art, pop art, abstraction, and outsider art are all featured in KEEP’s juried exhibition The New Vanguard: Explorations into the New Contemporary. Approximately 60 works by 33 artists and collaborators were selected from more than 700 submissions. “It’s an opportunity for me as a curator to see what’s going in the rest of the country and discover stand-out artists,” says gallery director Jared Trujillo. New Contemporary is a movement with roots in illustration, pop culture, comics, street art, and graffiti. Featured artists include Tammie Hildreth, Ming Hong, Julia Lambright, Grant Fuhst, and Cynthia Young. The show opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Feb. 21, and runs through March 15.
