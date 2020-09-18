Tamara Burgh at Form & Concept

Form & Concept, 435 S. Guadalupe St., 505-780-8312, formandconcept.center
The juried and invitational group exhibit Live Wire continues through Oct. 18. A collaboration with New Mexico’s Española Valley Fiber Arts Center, the exhibit showcases work by emerging and established fiber and textile artists and is centered on themes of turmoil and transformation at times of social and political upheaval. Artists include Tamara Burgh, Erika Diamond, Nika Feldman, and Rosemary Meza-DesPlas. “Fiber is the material of revolution,” writes co-juror and gallery director Jordan Eddy. “Think of Betsy Ross stitching an early version of the American flag or Eugène Delacroix’s Liberty [Leading the People] holding colors aloft to usher in the French Revolution.” Live Wire is on view in the gallery by appointment (for up to six people at a time) and the work can also be seen online. Burgh discusses her Enculturated White Man series, which explores the theme of non-Natives adopting Native symbolism and worldviews in art and dress, in a video interview on the website (forthcoming).
