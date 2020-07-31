Tamara Ann Burgh at the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts

IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, 108 Cathedral Place, 505-983-1777, iaia.edu/mocna
Self-representation, identity, and the American experience as seen from a Native perspective are themes featured in the exhibition Framed. This two-person show includes mixed media works by Tamara Ann Burgh (Iñupiat-Kawerak /Swede) and Luanne Redeye (Seneca Nation of Indians, Hawk Clan). Both artists’ works are often personal and reflect subject matter related to intergenerational trauma and questions about authenticity. Both artists combine materials such as altered photographs with textiles, beadwork, and other mediums. View the onsite exhibition on the museum’s website in two or three dimensions; 3D glasses are required to view the stereoscopic images. The glasses can be ordered online at iaia.edu/about/3d/ or download a template to make a pair at home. Framed is on view through Jan. 24.
