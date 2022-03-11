Tali Weinberg at Form & Concept

Emerging and established artists working in the mediums of ceramics, textiles, paintings, holograms, works on paper, and artist books are featured in Arrivals 2022.
The group exhibition features artists, many of whom are from historically marginalized communities, whose works are at the forefront of contemporary craft, art, and design. The show is a prelude of artists participating in Form & Concept’s 2022 exhibition schedule and includes Tali Weinberg, Edie Tsong, Natalie Rae Good, and Jami Porter Lara.
The exhibition can be viewed through March 26. Masks and social distancing are required
