Swoon at Turner Carroll Gallery

Artist Caledonia Curry, working under the professional name Swoon, merges snippets of fairy tale, myth, and personal history in artworks that convey a sense of whimsy, darkness, and the sublime, as well as a recurring motif of the divine feminine. As the first female artist to gain a reputation in the male-dominated genre of street art, the Brooklyn-based artist’s works are as likely to be found on the sides of buildings all over the world as they are in traditional venues for art, including galleries and museums. Swoon: Wholeness in Mind, a mixed media exhibition of her works, continues through July 11 as part of Turner Carroll’s 30th-anniversary celebration. View the works in the gallery or online at turnercarrollgallery.com/product-tag/swoon-wholeness-in-mind.
Turner Carroll Gallery, 725 Canyon Road, 505-986-9800, turnercarrollgallery.com
