Suzanne Wiggin at Winterowd Fine Art

Originally from Louisiana, Suzanne Wiggin has spent most of her adult life in New Mexico. Her radiant oil paintings and monotypes of the Southwestern landscape surrounding her home near Taos are idyllic representations that capture its grandeur and serenity. She paints with soft, featherlike brushstrokes, capturing the transient beauty of mountains, valleys, trees, and waterways in colors that range from vibrant to subdued. “The landscape and the weather that passes through where I live have had a profound impact on my artistic vision,” she says in a statement. “The sky and its relationship with the land, the ephemeral energy, and clear luminous light simply stir my soul.” Her solo exhibition, Homeland, is extended through November. Join Wiggin for a prerecorded virtual tour of the exhibition at fineartsantafe.com/category/virtual-gallery.
Winterowd Fine Art, 701 Canyon Road, 505-992-8878, fineartsantafe.com
