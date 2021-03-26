Susan Contreras at LewAllen Galleries

Known to acquaintances as “Uncle Edgar” because of his congeniality and generous nature, Edgar Foster Daniels (1932-2020) was a collector of historic and contemporary works of art. A longtime supporter of opera, chamber music, and theater, he served on the boards of the Metropolitan Opera, the Lyric Opera of Chicago, and the Santa Fe Opera, among other prestigious companies. LewAllen presents 30 works from his collection of prominent 20th-century artists from New Mexico and his home state of North Carolina, including John Fincher, Susan Contreras, and Danny Robinette. The works are a showcase of the discerning collecting habits of a major arts benefactor. The show continues for just two more days (through Saturday, March 27) and is available in the gallery or the website.
LewAllen Galleries, 1613 Paseo de Peralta, 505-988-3250, lewallengalleries.com
