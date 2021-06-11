Susan Burnstine at Obscura Gallery

Photographer Susan Burnstine’s ongoing series explores America’s topography through work that appears at once dreamlike and familiar. Using self-made cameras, she uses the medium of photography to explore the liminal space between dreaming and waking, which manifests in opalescent and transitory views of America’s desert vistas and urban centers. “These ephemeral moments originate in my dreams and are translated from my waking life,” she writes in a statement. “This series further explores the connections between the personal and collective unconscious during an unparalleled period in America when much of society is too busy, distracted, overstimulated, divided and besieged by social media to reflect on what our dreams are trying to convey.” Where Shadows Cease: Resonance of America’s Dream, an exhibition of her work, is currently on view and goes through July 31.
A gallery reception for the artist will be announced during Burnstine’s forthcoming course at the Santa Fe Photographic Workshops (July 26 through July 30).
Obscura Gallery, 1405 Paseo de Peralta, 505-577-6708, obscuragallery.net
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.