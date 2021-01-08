Sue Averell at Tierra Mar Gallery

With vibrant colors and exuberant brushstrokes, California-based artist Sue Averall captures an expressive quality in her depictions of cityscapes, landscapes, abstractions, and floral compositions. Her works are marked by fluid forms rendered in thick applications of paint. She often explores the imagery of water in juxtaposition with man-made urban environments, but she describes her art as an ever-expanding exploration in terms of subject, which often take the form of paintings on canvas as well as paintings on free-standing, three-dimensional surfaces. "My style continues to evolve, and it is the evolution that inspires me to continue to grow and explore as an artist,” she says in a statement. View works by Averall on an ongoing basis at Tierra Mar Gallery. View a selection of her works on the gallery's website.
Tierra Mar Gallery, 225 Canyon Road, 505-372-7087, tierramargallery.com
