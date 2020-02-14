The Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St., Taos, 575-758-9826, harwoodmuseum.org
Artist, scholar, and activist Subhankar Banerjee combines two bodies of photographic work in the exhibition Long Environmentalism. One, made in the early 2000s, looks at indigenous people’s relationship to land and animals in the Arctic region of Alaska and at the ecology of the region. The other, a more recent series, explores the subject of New Mexico’s piñon die-off. “While the two bodies of work look aesthetically different — together, the modest selection drawn from the two series aims to highlight how Arctic Alaska and New Mexico are related in many significant ways — physical, biological, cultural, and economic,” Banerjee says in a statement. He is the Lannan Chair and professor of art and ecology at the University of New Mexico, and was the co-curator of the extensive, multiregional project Species in Peril Along the Rio Grande. Long Environmentalism is currently on view and remains up through April 26. By admission.
