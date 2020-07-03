New Concept Gallery, 610 Canyon Road, 505-795-7570, newconceptgallery.com
Steven A. Jackson’s digital images are reminiscent of toned black-and-white darkroom photographs. Using tinting and toning techniques, and occasional blurring, he creates enigmatic landscapes and portraits of ruins and dilapidated structures. His photographs vividly capture the weathered wood and crumbling adobe, lending character and a sense of the slow passage of time to his images. “You will note that none of these pictures contain people, although much of the subject matter contains artifacts of former occupants,” says the one-time banker and real estate developer on his website (sajackson.com). “I think that all my years in customer/people-intensive professions left me wishing for a lack of them in my photography.” Artifacts, a virtual exhibition of Jackson’s photography, is on view on New Concept’s website through July 25, or in the gallery from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Private showings are available by appointment.
