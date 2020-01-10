Plan B Arts, 1807 2nd St., Unit 41, 805-223-5411, planbarts.com
Stephen Robeck’s fascination with photography began in the 1960s, when he armed himself with a Kodak Brownie camera and began developing black-and-white images in a small darkroom. Today, he’s immersed in the world of digital photography and fine art printing, crafting jewel-toned images of waterscapes, landscapes, architectural details, and close-up abstract patterns in nature, which he captures in vivid, color-rich detail. He joins abstract painters Daniel Silverman and Beth Schmohr for a three-person show at Plan B. The exhibit opens with a 4 p.m. reception on Friday, Jan. 10, and is up through Feb. 8.— Michael Abatemarco
