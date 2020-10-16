Stephanie Eichelberger at KEEP Contemporary

KEEP Contemporary, 142 Lincoln Ave., Suite 102, 505-557-9574, keepcontemporary.com
Artist Stephanie Eichelberger explores emotions and human characteristics through a menagerie of fantastical creatures rendered with a pop surrealist aesthetic. Bashful Beasts, her first solo exhibition at KEEP Contemporary, includes imagery of characters that range from mischievous furry monsters to more ominous creatures, all of which are rendered in vibrant colors. The show opens in conjunction with artist Nico Salazar’s solo exhibition, New Flexico, in which Salazar explores narratives that reference life in New Mexico in his Japanese pop culture and street-art- influenced style. Both shows open in the gallery with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Oct. 16, and run through Nov. 15.
