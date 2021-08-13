Stan Honda at El Zaguán

In New York-based photographer Stan Honda’s alluring nocturnes, he combines a longtime interest in astronomy and landscape photography. As an artist-in-residence at seven U.S. national parks, where he worked on projects involving dark sky preservation, much of his photography reflects a sense of the vast and limitless cosmos in relation to objects on the land, including the ruins of Ft. Union, New Mexico. Honda’s work is featured in the group exhibition Visions of the Santa Fe Trail at 200, which includes the Southwestern-themed paintings of Ronald Kil, Melissa Weinman, Lewis Art Williams, and Mike Simpson. This commemorative bicentennial exhibition presents a selection of works inspired by the remnants of the trail and its environs. The show is currently on view and continues through Aug. 27.
El Zaguán, Historic Santa Fe Foundation, 545 Canyon Road, Suite 2, 505-983-2567, historicsantafe.org
