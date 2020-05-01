Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian, 04 Camino Lejo, 505-982-4636, wheelwright.org
The Wheelwright Museum offers visitors a new way to experience four of its current and recent onsite shows through their smartphones. By simply texting Wheelwright to 56512, you can view a selection of works from the 2018 shows Laughter & Resilience: Humor in Native American Art and LIT: The Work of Rose B. Simpson, as well as Conversations: Artworks in Dialogue, showcasing works from the Daniel E. Prall Collection and From Converse to Native Canvas. Each smartphone exhibition comes with unique content, such as recently accessioned artworks from the Prall Collection and Prall’s detailed notes about the objects, which offer insights into his collecting process.
