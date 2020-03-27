LewAllen

Skip Steinworth, Apple Blossoms in Small Jar (detail, 2020), graphite on board

LewAllen Galleries, 1613 Paseo de Peralta, 505-988-3250, lewallengalleries.com

The evocative and slightly mysterious graphite drawings of Skip Steinworth are poised between stillness and drama. They convey a feeling of atmosphere and mood, and suggest a subtle sense of narrative. Steinworth honed his graceful representation of objects over the course of a 40-year career. He seems to capture the hidden life of his subjects, whether they’re botanicals or inorganic objects. “It’s a process of mentally deconstructing, analyzing, and distilling the visual essence of a subject,” he says in a statement. The exhibition Skip Steinworth: Master Drawings is open by appointment from Friday, March 27, through April 18, in conjunction with the opening of Bernard Chaet: Rhythm of the Shore.

