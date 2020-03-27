LewAllen Galleries, 1613 Paseo de Peralta, 505-988-3250, lewallengalleries.com
The evocative and slightly mysterious graphite drawings of Skip Steinworth are poised between stillness and drama. They convey a feeling of atmosphere and mood, and suggest a subtle sense of narrative. Steinworth honed his graceful representation of objects over the course of a 40-year career. He seems to capture the hidden life of his subjects, whether they’re botanicals or inorganic objects. “It’s a process of mentally deconstructing, analyzing, and distilling the visual essence of a subject,” he says in a statement. The exhibition Skip Steinworth: Master Drawings is open by appointment from Friday, March 27, through April 18, in conjunction with the opening of Bernard Chaet: Rhythm of the Shore.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.